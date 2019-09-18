Marvel Is Introducing a New Spider-Man

JJ Abrams comes to Marvel in this week’s Spider-Man #1. He co-writes the new series with his son, Henry Abrams, with Sara Pichelli providing the artwork. The story turns out to be not what most fans were likely to expect. Abrams is known for throwing curveballs at audiences, and his first issue of Spider-Man is no different. From the first few pages, it’s clear that this is a different take on Spider-Man. Not only that, but this story looks to be in a large way about the birth of a brand new Spider-Man, although one closely tied to Peter Parker. SPOILERS for Spider-Man #1 follow.

Spider-Man #1 opens with Spider-Man, Peter Parker, fighting the mysterious new villain Cadaverous and his minions. Mary Jane goes and finds him out on the battlefield. She’s soon impaled by the villain.

But this isn’t the Peter and Mary Jane that we know. In this version of their reality, they have a child, young Ben Parker. The issue jumps forward 12 years to find Peter is no longer Spider-Man. Instead, he’s laser-focused on his career as a photojournalist, to the detriment of his relationship with his son. Ben is a teenager struggling to fit in at school, whose own sense of justice gets him into constant trouble.

Ben’s latest outburst lands him in detention. Coming home, his hand gets stuck on the doorknob. He wakes up later that night to find himself stuck to the ceiling. Aunt May comes in and tells him to spend some time in the attic with a box of his father’s old stuff. There, beneath the letters and photos, he finds his father’s old Spider-Man costume, still damaged from his last battle:

Aunt May has set Ben Parker up to follow in his father’s footsteps, and it seems Marvel is about to have a brand new Spider-Man on its hands.

What do you think of this twist in JJ Abrams’s Spider-Man story? Let us know in the comments. Spider-Man #1 is on sale now.

Spider-Man #1

JUL190833

(W) J. J. Abrams, Henry Abrams (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Olivier Coipel

WHO IS CADAVEROUS?!

The most shocking and incredible comic of 2019 is here as J.J. ABRAMS (STAR WARS, STAR TREK, SUPER 8) and his son HENRY ABRAMS are joined by superstar artist SARA PICHELLI (MILES MORALES, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) team up for SPIDER-MAN! What do they have planned for Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson?! Who is Cadaverous?! The Modern Master of Mystery Makes His Marvel this September!

Rated T

In Shops: Sep 18, 2019

SRP: $4.99