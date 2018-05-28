Stan Lee Reminds Fans He’s Only On Twitter In New Video

Stan Lee wants his “heroes” to know the only social media he personally uses is Twitter.

Thanks to my friend @Jack who created Twitter, I am only on Twitter. No other social media. The rest like Facebook are hacked and people impersonating me. But I love Twitter. pic.twitter.com/zCZ0Pa4hxY — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 27, 2018

In a video published to Lee’s Twitter account Sunday, the 95-year-old Marvel co-creator of Iron Man and the Avengers declared the social media site as his sole means of interacting with fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The rest like Facebook are hacked and people impersonating me,” Lee captioned the video. “But I love Twitter.”

“Hi heroes, this is Stan. And I’m really just making this little Twitter piece because I want you to know how much I appreciate all the messages you’ve been sending. That’s the reason I have to wear eyeglasses now, I’m going blind reading them all, but it’s well worth it,” Lee says in the video.

“You are the greatest fans in the world, and I want you to remember all my messages are only on Twitter, not on the other groups, because I can only do so much. So I’ve chosen Twitter and I look forward to seeing you on Twitter as often as possible, because I love you all. Excelsior!”

Lee just recently assumed control of his verified Twitter account, which has more than 3.19 million followers. He published his first tweet on May 12, declaring the date “the first day I ever did a tweet myself.” Lee is now frequently active on the site, tweeting almost daily.

On May 15, Lee reached out to the Twitter-verse for help in reacquiring other social media accounts, saying his Facebook and Instagram pages were “hijacked.”

“I want everyone to know whoever is writing them is a fraud and is impersonating me,” Lee wrote.

Lee’s Facebook page, @realstanlee, is verified and has more than 6.4 million followers. The page frequently links Marvel-related articles directing users to “TheRealStanLee.com.”

The Instagram page bearing Lee’s name has over 5.4 million followers and is also verified. The bio claims the page is “powered by POW! Entertainment,” Lee’s former company.

A $1 billion dollar lawsuit was filed by Lee against POW! Entertainment in May, alleging President Gill Champion and CEO Shane Duffy swindled an ailing and bereaved Lee into parting with the rights for his name, image and likeness.

A statement released by POW! on May 16 called the claims in the suit “completely without merit.”

The Spider-Man co-creator recently used the platform to praise Avengers: Infinity War star and Spidey actor Tom Holland, calling the 21-year-old actor “a great Spider-Man.”