Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Wishes Bruce Banner a Happy 50th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Bruce Banner! The Marvel Cinematic Universe hero who is best known for transforming into a giant yet lovable green monster is celebrating a birthday today. The character was born on December 18, 1969, which means today he’s turning the big 5-0. One person to take to social media to celebrate the occasion is Mark Ruffalo, the actor best known for playing Banner on the big screen. Ruffalo celebrated his 52nd birthday last month, so he’s not too far off in age from the character he plays. Here’s Ruffalo’s celebratory tweet:

The big 5️⃣0️⃣! Happy birthday to the brains behind the brawn, Bruce Banner 💚 pic.twitter.com/SLZuvtd71y — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 18, 2019

“The big 5️⃣0️⃣! Happy birthday to the brains behind the brawn, Bruce Banner 💚,” Ruffalo wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“You made my day with this tweet! I’m allowed to gush today cuz Bruce’s Birthday is like a holiday for me! Thank you for acknowledging him and appreciating how much he is loved,” @Jedi_Jill wrote.

“I wonder if Bruce and Loki would ever do a joint birthday celebration since their birthdays are only a day apart. Imagine how crazy that party would get,” @LokisLittleDove added.

“Happy Birthday to the most iconic character. Can’t wait to see more of this legend,” @endgamethor replied.

Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be rejoining the franchise in a live-action capacity. Currently, fans are hoping he’ll rejoin the Revengers in the new Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can now be seen starring in Dark Waters. He’s also soon be the star of the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.