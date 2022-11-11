Marvel Fans Remember Zawe Ashton’s Carol Danvers Cosplay After She’s Cast in Captain Marvel 2

✖

Marvel fans are remembering Zawe Ashton's Carol Danvers cosplay after reports the Velvet Buzzsaw actress will play a villain in Captain Marvel 2. The Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer joins Brie Larson and Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani in the sequel from director Nia DaCosta, who reunites with her Candyman star Teyonah Parris after Monica Rambeau's superhero evolution in WandaVision. Ashton's villain role remains under wraps, but the Fresh Meat and Wanderlust actress already showed off her Marvel pedigree when she posed for a photo with her Betrayal co-stars Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston.

On Halloween 2019, Cox and Hiddleston swapped superhero costumes when starring in Broadway's Betrayal. The Marvel actors also posed for photos with Ashton, seen wearing Larson's superhero costume from that year's blockbuster hit Captain Marvel.

Zawe Ashton cosplayed captain marvel once and now she's in captain marvel 2 as one of the lead characters of the movie I'm🥺 pic.twitter.com/rKkSJiofiZ — I HAVE NOTHING TO PROVE TO YOU (@BrielarsonHQ2) February 12, 2021

Ashton also showed off her Captain Marvel costume on Instagram, posting a photo with the captions "superhero" and "kickass women."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zawe Ashton (@zawe)

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about [it]. Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job," Larson said on A Little Late With Lilly Singh about her Captain Marvel 2 director, who takes over from directing duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. "That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

Parris, who says she's "honored and blessed" to become the next Black female superhero in Captain Marvel 2, previously teased the sequel's as-yet-revealed villain character facing a superhero trio after the grown-up Monica's transformation in WandaVision:

"I am excited, just as the actress, to join Brie and Iman and see what putting these three superheroes together — the Carol Danvers Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau — [to see] what will happen in that film," Parris told Rotten Tomatoes TV. "But yeah, the rest, we're just going to have to wait a few weeks before we can really talk about it (laughs)."

Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Zawe Ashton, Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel 2 opens in theaters on November 11, 2022.