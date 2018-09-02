Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Poster Displays 128 Emoji

Just in case you needed a reminder of the massive scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a rather adorable graphic is here to help you out.

Marvel Studios recently debuted their latest 10th anniversary poster, which highlights the various characters that have appeared in MCU films over the past decade. There is a bit of a twist, though, as the poster converts each character into a miniature emoji, similar to the ones attached to MCU hashtags in recent years. You can check it out below.

10 years. 128 emoji. 1 poster. Get your hands on the official Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary emoji print by @100soft! Supply is limited, so act fast: //t.co/GI00IS24wb pic.twitter.com/AJ4L2yikfl — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 30, 2018

While some characters show up multiple times in this emoji collage (mainly in the case of major aesthetic changes, like Thor and Captain America), it still gives a pretty clear illustration of who all has been involved with the MCU thus far. There is a pretty bittersweet notion to that, seeing as the MCU as we know it is set to change forever with the release of next year’s Avengers 4.

“I will say, the entire intention of Infinity War and the next Avengers film next year was to have an ending – to bring a conclusion to 10 plus years, 22 movie narrative in a way that hadn’t been done before in this particular type of film,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s been done before in films where there are a finite number of books, and they finish telling the story for the books, so they come to an ending. Characters like Spider-Man or Batman or James Bond or Iron Man, who have been around for so long and are always refreshed in comic books or novels or movies, you don’t necessarily get that kind of an endpoint – and we wanted to do that, which is what these next two Avengers films are. It doesn’t mean the MCU is coming to a close, by any means. But it means the narrative that started when we began 10 years ago will have a conclusion.”

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus said in another interview. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

“We broke your heart,” added Markus. “Now we’re going to blow your mind!”

What do you think of this Marvel Studios emoji poster? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.