Kevin Feige Explains Why a New Avengers Movie Wasn’t Announced... Yet

In the wake of Infinity Saga-ending epic Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios isn't setting sights on another big-scale ensemble movie until after it rolls out its Phase 4 slate unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday by president Kevin Feige.

"Well, we got a Falcon and Winter Soldier show, we got a WandaVision show," Feige told ComicBook.com when asked if Marvel has plans for a future event movie despite its lack of an Avengers 5 announcement.

"We're introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show... Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power — I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn't called the [army], it was done — so her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie said on stage in a full sort of unabashed power-based [way], coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way."

Like Thor: Ragnarok — which teamed Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), as well as featured a mini crossover in the form of a cameo appearance by Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — the Scott Derrickson-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will team Strange with Olsen's Scarlet Witch as an old-fasioned Marvel team-up.

Feige said elsewhere at Comic-Con the unveiled Phase 4 slate announced at Comic-Con is the "complete" slate.

"The way I announced the complete Phase 3 five years ago — things can move, things can change as they did if you go back and look at what we talked about five years ago for Phase 3," Feige said. "But we've been working on this for quite a while and it's pretty set, but there are always changes possible."

Between May 2020 and November 2021, Marvel will roll out Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange and Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters and Disney+ exclusive streaming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye and the animated What If...?

Marvel's Blade reboot, also announced at Hall H Saturday and starring Mahershala Ali, will belong to Phase 5. Films confirmed, but not yet formally announced by Feige, include Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as Fantastic Four and X-Men reboots.



Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.