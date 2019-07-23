Marvel Studios D23 Panel Announced, Phase 4 Previews Coming

Marvel Studios isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, rolling straight from San Diego Comic-Con to Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California in August. The studio may have rolled out its Phase Four plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Hall H but the Anaheim Convention Center is going to be getting some exclusive treats, as well, along with a look back at some of the previous films from the MCU.

“Today marks one month until D23 Expo 2019. That’s right, there’s just ONE month to go! Can you tell we can hardly wait?” the studio wrote in a press release. “Well, we’re excited (x 3000) to announce all of the awesome things Marvel is assembling at D23 Expo 2019!”

According to the D23 Expo announcement’s tweet, there will be “an exclusive Avengers: Endgame video experience and the chance to see sneak peeks at upcoming Marvel Studios film.” Those films now include Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. The studio also announced Disney+ shows in the form of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, What If…?, and Hawkeye. Which of those titles will be on display at D23 remains unknown.

“We’ve done it, I think, at least twice already, where we’ve done both [San Diego Comic-Con and Disney’s D23 Expo],” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com in June. “And if we do both this year, we find a way to divvy it up, or to do it, or to give it a spin to make each one unique.”

“Inside the Marvel Studios Pavilion on the show floor, you can step inside the action of the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame at a D23 Expo-exclusive video experience, and tour the costume gallery to see costumes worn by characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the statement from D23 reads. “Throughout the weekend, Marvel Studios will host panels with filmmakers and artists, as well as special talent signings inside the Pavilion. You can even test your knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with daily trivia games for prizes, proving you’ll do whatever it takes.”

The panels at the D23 Expo include How to Draw the Marvel Way, Marvel Animation’s Venom Invasion and a World Premiere!, The Walt Disney Studios Hall D23 Presentation, and Marvel Comics: Marvel 80th Anniversary. The Hall D23 showing is where new previews will likely be unveiled on Friday, August 23, a 10am PT.

