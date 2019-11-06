Marvel Studios Director Scott Derrickson Has Perfect Response to Martin Scorsese

Scott Derrickson is the director best known for helming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange, and he’ll soon be re-teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch and crew for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a recent Instagram post, the director made a joke about the recent drama between Marvel and Martin Scorsese. The legendary director known for films such as Goodfellas and Taxi Driver has been under fire for comparing Marvel films to theme parks and saying they are “not cinema.” The Internet has been divided over the comments, but Derrickson is taking the lighter approach by sharing a hilarious image that’s been floating around.

View this post on Instagram I love… A post shared by Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) on Nov 5, 2019 at 5:54pm PST

“I love…,” he wrote.

As you can see, he took the Marvel font and replaced the words with Scorsese’s name.

Many people commented on the post:

“That’s great,” @jadononthego wrote.

“Marty has made some great films, Marvel Studios produced some great films. That being said this is f***ing hilarious,” @unlimited_fandom added.

“Beautiful,” @rubiemartinez replied.

In addition to Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also set to feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. During the actor’s recent visit to D23 Expo, she teased that the new movie was currently being written.

“Yes. Yes, it does,” Olsen confirmed of the tie-in between Doctor Strange and WandaVision. “But I don’t… I think they’re writing that right now, but I don’t really know much about it.”

“I’m really excited,” she added when asked how she feels about working closely with Cumberbatch. “I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

Scorsese's new film, The Irishman, is now playing in select theaters and hits Netflix on November 27th.