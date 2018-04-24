Marvel Studios Considering ‘Eternals’ Movie

The future of Marvel Studios after Avengers 4 remains a complete and total mystery, though boss Kevin Feige is starting to pull back the curtain regarding potential characters that could be introduced in Phase 4 and beyond.

As it turns out, the Eternals are among the properties being considered by the studio.

While interviewing Feige about the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, the folks at The Wrap asked whether or not rumors of an Eternals project had any truth to them. In the most Kevin Feige way possible, the studio head revealed that there were indeed conversations about those cosmic characters.

“Eternals is one of many many many things that we are actively beginning to have creative discussions about to see if we believe in them enough to put them on a slate,” Feige said

He went on to add that the studio has “started working on what are the films post-Phase 3.” Of course, this is referencing any movies released after the fourth Avengers film next summer.

While there is a lot to be said about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after that final Avengers movie, there is still a lot to work on in the present. The studio is hard at work on Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, all in addition to promoting Infinity War.

“Those are the five things that are taking up 90 percent of our time,” he said. “But there’s 10 percent we’re starting to go, ‘What’s going to be best?’ And some of that is you can take cues from everything we’ve done in the 22 movies before those — which is sequels to existing characters, new interpretation of existing characters and trying whole new swings with stuff that most people never heard of. So there are writers coming in on lots of different projects and lots of different ideas. And you’ll only start to hear more and more of it.”

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.