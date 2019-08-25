Lauren Ridloff Says The Eternals Has “Sexy, International Appeal”

Filming for The Eternals is likely underway and despite the film a massive blockbuster from Marvel Studios, little is known about the plot. In typical Marvel fashion, we know the vast majority of the cast — but we have yet to hear any major story or plot points. After the Walt Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo earlier this weekend, The Eternals star Lauren Ridloff teased the tone of the Chloé Zhao-helmed film, telling ET it’s “a film that has that sexy, international appeal.”

Then, a short time later, Kumail Nanjiani continued the questioning by teasing a massive cosmic movie. “It’s really, really exciting,” Nanjiani teased “It’s a lot different than the other Marvel movies we’ve seen. It’s a lot more cosmic.” Nanjiani then dives a bit into the tone of the movie, teasing a massive cosmic story Marvel is about to tell.

“It really is about the beginnings of the Marvel universe, so we’re telling a story…he [Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige] says spans thousands of years,” the actor continued. “Before, you know, Captain America was the oldest member we’ve seen and now, it’s going to be way, way, way back so it really going to be the building blocks of the MCU.”

The sprawling cast for The Eternals includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Chloé Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

The Eternals is set to bow November 6, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

