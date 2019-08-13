Disney Reportedly Optimistic About Fantastic Four and X-Men Under Marvel Studios, Grappling with How to Include Deadpool

The powers at be have made it so; Disney has folded Fox into its catalog, and the comic book fandom is on the lookout for two long-awaited franchises. At last, Disney can bring the Fantastic Four and X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the adaptations have not been okayed yet. But according to a new report, Disney is very optimistic about their debut down the line.

Recently, Variety did a piece breaking down the anxiety Fox executives are feeling at Disney following the flops of Dark Phoenix and Stuber. It was there the trade reported Disney is optimistic about how the MCU will handle the addition of the Fantastic Four as well as the X-Men.

“Disney is optimistic that handing Fox superhero properties such as “Fantastic Four” and “X-Men” to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will improve the quality of these movies, but bumps must be smoothed over in that transition,” Variety writes.

However, Disney has some reservations about its newly acquired Marvel titles. While the company is pleased with how Deadpool has performed, Disney is reportedly still “grappling with how to fit the very R-rated” franchise into the MCU and its PG-13 reputation. Furthermore, the report says Disney is less than impressed with New Mutants which is one of the last X-Men films 20th Century Fox made before it was acquired. While there is no word on whether Disney will make any big changes to New Mutants, but it has a tentative goal in mind for Deadpool.

“The goal is to find a way for the character to move seamlessly between “Avengers” spinoffs and bloody, profane stand-alone adventures,” Variety reports.

For now, there are no firm projects at Disney for any of these newly acquired superhero titles, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has acknowle

dged their ownership of the characters. At a recent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, the producer announced the MCU’s next phase, and he ended the conversation by mentioning the Fantastic Four and X-Men by name to excite fans for the franchise’s future.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.