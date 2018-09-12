Marvel Studios First Ten Years to Be Celebrated in Art Gallery Show

Marvel Studios is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and part of that celebration will include an art show exhibition.

Mondo Gallery in Austin, Texas will host “Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years”, a special exhibition featuring illustrations featuring the heroes, villains and other elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s films, including César Moreno’s print for the first MCU hero, Iron Man.

“As a devourer of pop culture with a heavy lean on movies and comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the ultimate dessert,” Mondo creative director Eric Garza said in a statement. “What Marvel Studios has accomplished over the last ten years is nothing short of remarkable. They’ve given us heroes that are big and small, mighty and cosmic while telling incredible stories that are often sweepingly epic while at the same time nuanced and personal. We are incredibly excited to celebrate ten years of monumental filmmaking and characters courtesy of the mighty Marvel Studios. Make Mine Marvel!”

The exhibition will kick off on October 12 with a special reception and run through October 20. There will also be a special Family Day event on October 13 from 10 a.m. to Noon, featuring food, face painting, and photo-ops, costumes encouraged.

While the MCU is set to continue beyond this decade mark — there are already plans for movies as far out as 2025 — it’s somewhat fitting that this celebration comes at a time when the story begun with 2008’s Iron Man is preparing to come to a close with the release of Avengers 4 next year.

“I will say, the entire intention of Infinity War and the next Avengers film next year was to have an ending – to bring a conclusion to 10 plus years, 22 movie narrative in a way that hadn’t been done before in this particular type of film,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s been done before in films where there are a finite number of books, and they finish telling the story for the books, so they come to an ending. Characters like Spider-Man or Batman or James Bond or Iron Man, who have been around for so long and are always refreshed in comic books or novels or movies, you don’t necessarily get that kind of an endpoint – and we wanted to do that, which is what these next two Avengers films are. It doesn’t mean the MCU is coming to a close, by any means. But it means the narrative that started when we began 10 years ago will have a conclusion.”

“Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years” opens at Mondo Gallery Friday, October 12. You can find out more information about the event on Mondo’s official site here.

