Kevin Feige Addresses If He Wants To Stay With Marvel Studios

The first decade of Marvel Studios has been an unprecedented success in the movie-making industry, as producer Kevin Feige has overseen the creation of multiple billion dollar-franchises all feeding into the Avengers series of films.

But Hollywood is a fickle beast, and nothing lasts forever in the film industry. So, after 18 years, how long is Feige planning to stick with the juggernaut that is Marvel Studios, or does he want to create something new elsewhere?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am an antsy person, I said before,” Feige told Kris Tapley on Variety and iHeart Radio’s Playback podcast. “I don’t like to sit at a desk. We’re in my office right now, I almost never sit at that desk. I like to jump around, I like to move around. So even thinking, ‘Oh right, I’ve been in the same place for 18 years.’ Well I guess, theoretically, yes; but in actuality, no. It’s been very different companies — at least three or four incarnations of this company since I’ve been here. This current incarnation is pretty great.”

Feige went on to praise his current position at Marvel and the working relationship he has with the higher ups at parent company Disney.

“The people I work with at Marvel Studios are great. The people I work for at the Walt Disney Studios are incredible and are the best mentors I’ve ever had in this business,” Feige added. “Working at this studio at this time is pretty satisfying. And I like to make lots of different types of movies, and these characters as you’ve seen in 22 movies… provide a way to do lots of different films.

“People can lump them together as ‘superhero movies’ or ‘comic book movies’ but to us, they’re movies. And to us, we think about, ‘What kind of stories do we want to do?’ Or ‘What kind of stories haven’t we done?’ ‘What kind of movies do we like that we haven’t gotten to do yet?’ And then we decide what to make. We’re very lucky to be in that position.”

There are a lot of new projects in the works for Marvel Studios, though they’re keeping a tight lid on those announcements until after Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters. We know that the company will make their first straight-up spy thriller with the Black Widow solo film going into production soon, followed by another cosmic mind-bender with The Eternals.

So far, the future of Marvel Studios seems brighter than ever. And with Kevin Feige remaining in the driver’s seat, there’s no telling what they can accomplish in the future.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.