Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige On Making 20 Marvel Movies in 10 Years

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has the unprecedented designation of having produced 20 Marvel movies — 19 of which opened at number one. The studios’ 20th movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp, opens in July.

Speaking at the annual Produced By conference on Saturday in Los Angeles, Feige reflected on the success of the Disney-owned studio, saying the job is “nothing but insecurity and anxiety. The fun outweighs it just a little bit more.”

“It seems like one long job to me,” Feige said (via LA Times).

Marvel’s continued success comes ten years after the studio self-financed Iron Man in 2008, which has since resulted in those 19 consecutive number one openings and an estimated $16 billion dollar global box office earnings.

While Feige is proud of Marvel’s record-breaking financial accomplishments — four of the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time belong to Marvel — “it’s the creative aspects that interest me,” Feige said.

Even so, “there’s never enough money,” as the cost of Marvel’s blockbusters continue to climb. “The above the line is very big for these movies,” Feige said, referring to costs typically allotted for marquee talent like actors and directors.

The ongoing franchise has both created and attracted A-list talent to its corner, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth.

Of Disney’s 2009 $4 billion acquisition of Marvel Entertainment, Feige said, “I’m not sure we would be here if we weren’t bought by Disney.” Feige explained Marvel benefits heavily from Disney’s marketing and distribution might, as well as their consumer product merchandising.

“I love the toys based on movies,” he said.

Feige got his start as an intern under Superman: The Movie director Richard Donner and worked his way up from being a receptionist under longtime X-Men producer Laura Shuler Donner.

The baseball cap-sporting producer also talked Marvel’s post-Infinity War plans, the possibility of Marvel movie-TV crossovers, and the studio being overlooked for major award recognition, which could end with Black Panther.

After Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel Studios has at least 12 announced projects in the works, including 2019’s Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and Spider-Man 2.

The Ant-Man sequel opens July 6.