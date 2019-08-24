Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Confirms Ms. Marvel Will Appear in Future Films

Ms. Marvel star Kamala Khan will cross over from her just announced Disney+ series into future Marvel Studios films, studio president Kevin Feige confirmed Friday at D23 Expo.

The series, alongside freshly announced contemporaries She-Hulk and Moon Knight, will belong to Phase 4. The three series join a class of previously announced Marvel-produced Disney+ series that includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? and Hakweye.

Feige has long teased Marvel’s plans for the character, who in the Marvel Comics is the self-professed number one fan of Captain Marvel (played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Brie Larson), the former Ms. Marvel. Khan is notable for being the first Muslim superhero to lead her own Marvel Comics series.

“We wanted to get Captain Marvel out there first so that there is something for a young Muslim girl to get inspired by,” Feige said during the annual Produced By conference in June 2018.

Larson, also a fan of the character, told ComicBook.com in February the inclusion of Khan in a Captain Marvel sequel is “the goal.”

“I feel like she’s the future,” Larson said. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

Unlike the now-cancelled Marvel Television-produced series that aired on Netflix — stories set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but ignored by the movie side of the franchise — Marvel Studios’ crop of Disney+ series are overseen by Feige and will tie directly into future films, allowing for Ms. Marvel to introduce Khan before her inclusion in Captain Marvel 2 or elsewhere on the big screen.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes,” Feige said during a Disney+ preview event in April. “These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

Bisha K. Ali (Four Weddings and A Funeral) will serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel, coming exclusively to Disney+. A release date has not been set.