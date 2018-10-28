Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Reveals if Deadpool Survived the ‘Infinity War’ Snap

Many fans are eager to learn about the future of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney’s acquisition of Fox is complete. But there’s one specific question people want to know about.

While walking the red carpet at the Britannia Awards, Variety asked Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige if Deadpool managed to survive Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

Did Deadpool survive “Infinity War”? Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige weighs in //t.co/e1uhd6kWaS #Britannias pic.twitter.com/RBV1MjNVZp — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2018

“Technically speaking, he was not in the MCU, he was not in that cinematic universe, so he was not affected, probably,” Feige said, adding that the merger is not done.

“What I will say is, for years and years the dream has been to have access to as many of our characters back so that we can tell those stories at Marvel Studios,” Feige said. “If and when that happens, I’ll be very excited. … We have ideas just from going back 18 years, but nothing specific.”

Feige has become a master at ducking questions and providing vague answers, but given how popular Deadpool has become it’s very unlikely that they would put him on the shelf once the X-Men franchise comes under Marvel Studios’ control.

While the character’s big-screen franchise is an R-Rated affair, Fox is testing the waters for a PG-13 version ahead of Disney’s acquisition with a “family-friendly” version of Deadpool 2 coming to theaters this December.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger is very eager to get the acquisition completed, and though there they still have to go through the regulatory approval process, there’s a belief that the deal could be completed in early 2019.

Iger confirmed that Feige would get control of the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises once the deal is complete in an interview last month.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger said to THR. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

The chairman was also asked if Deadpool could become an Avenger, to which Iger gave an unknowing response: “Kevin’s got a lot of ideas. I’m not suggesting that’s one of them. But who knows?”

Fans will see what happens with the future of the X-Men next year when Disney’s acquisition of Fox assets is finalized. For now, we just have to wait patiently.