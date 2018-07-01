Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Addresses Star Wars Rumors

A recent rumor has picked up some steam involving Marvel Studios‘ Kevin Feige migrating over to the Star Wars realm, and the man himself just addressed it.

For context, the rumor began in industry newsletter Ankler, which hinted that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy might be exiting the franchise in September, paving the way for Feige to come in and do for Star Wars what he’s done for Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report said “While Kathleen Kennedy worked wonders relaunching this property from the abyss of the Lucas prequel trilogy and turning it into a bigger than ever all-devouring cultural force, there has to be more than some thought that it’s time for new blood at the helm. The talk out there is of a September changing of the guards. We’ll see.”

There’s been a collection of fans who feel the Star Wars franchise isn’t hitting on all cylinders, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story have been a bit divisive amongst the fandom. Thing is, the former made a lot of money at the box office, and the latter was well liked by those who saw it though suffered from some baggage from creator shakeups during the filming process, so there are multiple factors to consider. In any case, with Feige’s contract up soon, some thought he might head over to the Star Wars franchise instead of staying on the Marvel side.

A report from deadline refuted this information, but Feige also addressed it during the Ant-Man and The Wasp press junket (via ScreenRant). When asked about the rumors and being involved in Star Wars, Feige said “No. Only in my backyard with my action figures.”

So there it is. Feige is staying put it seems, and odds are so will Kennedy. Both will have plenty to keep them busy over the next few years, including the finale to Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy and the big ending film in Marvel’s Phase 3.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.