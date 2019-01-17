Marvel Reportedly Planning ‘Lady Sif’ Series for Disney+

We now know that Marvel Studios has major plans for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, and those plans might stretch beyond the stars.

According to a report from Discussing Film, Marvel is currently in the planning stages on a Lady Sif series with Jaimie Alexander expected to return to the role and Kevin Feige producing.

The report states that there’s no word on whether or not the series will be set before or after the events of Thor: Ragnarok, in which Lady Sif was absent while Asgard was destroyed.

The outlet states that Alexander’s representatives have not responded to request for comment, and it should be noted that the actress is still committed to her NBC series Blindspot with the fourth season currently airing on the network.

A project focusing on Sif is just one of many Marvel Studios projects reportedly in the works, while only one has been confirmed so far. Disney Chairman Bob Iger already confirmed that a Loki series is in development, with Tom Hiddleston expected to reprise his role as the God of Mischief.

Recent rumors indicated that Hiddleston’s character could undergo some changes and possibly appear as Kid Loki, inspired by the popular run with the character from Marvel Comics’ Journey Into Mystery.

Other rumored series include The Falcon and Winter Soldier as well as The Vision and Scarlet Witch, with the latter finally getting a showrunner in Captain Marvel writer Jac Schaeffer.

Kevin Feige has confirmed Marvel Studios’ future on Disney+ and said it will be a big factor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

“Disney+ is, yes,” Feige said on Variety’s Playback with Kris Tapley. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell.”

He affirmed that these Disney+ series will allow the MCU expand in ways that fans didn’t think was possible.

“When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year,’” said Feige. “That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

It remains to be seen if all of these series will pan out, or if Marvel Studios is simply exploring all of their options before pinning down the best projects that come out of the development phase.

Marvel Studios’ next project premieres on March 8th with Captain Marvel finally hitting theaters.