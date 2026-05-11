Capcom Reportedly Remaking One of the Best PS2 Games

Capcom is reportedly remaking one of the best PS2 games, and consequently, one of its greatest games ever. Capcom is primarily known, in the modern era, for two series: Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. While the former has always been the primary association made to the Japanese studio, the latter hasn’t always been. And in its place have been a variety of series over the years, including some semi-dormant series.

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It’s hard to believe, but it has been seven years since we last Capcom’s over-the-top action-adventure series, Devil May Cry. Unless you count 2024’s mobile game Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, we haven’t seen the series proper since 2019, when Devil May Cry 5 was released. Meanwhile, there have been rumors of a Devil May Cry 6 reveal in the past, at times, including recently, but nothing has come of these rumors so far. There is a brand new rumor, but not about Devil May Cry 6, but a brand new Devil May Cry remake.

A Very Nostalgic Capcom Remake

According to a new report, Capcom may be preparing to give Devil May Cry the same treatment it has given Resident Evil, and remake the series, starting with the first game. The new rumor comes from leaker Stiviwonder, who unfortunately does not divulge anything beyond the existence of the remake. In other words, there is no word on platforms, a potential reveal date, a release window, nor any details on the remake itself.

The very first Devil May Cry game was released in 2001 by Capcom for the PlayStation 2 and the PlayStation 2 only. Upon release, it earned a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of the early 2000s, and it obviously spawned a very successful action series. That said, Capcom has never done anything with it beyond the odd re-release or two. This would be the very first time it has been remade.

All of that said, remember to take everything above with a grain of salt. None of it is official information, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. For what it is worth, we also heard for years that Capcom was doing the same Resident Evil Remake-style process with Dino Crisis, and so far nothing has come of this either.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum. Would you be interested in a remake of Devil May Cry?