Marvel Fans Finally Get an Update on Werewolf by Night 2 (And Why It’s Taking So Long)

Michael Giacchino isn’t putting a silver bullet into another Werewolf by Night. The Marvel composer turned director and comic book writer helmed the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Disney+, a black-and-white horror throwback about a man (Gael García Bernal’s Jack Russell) cursed to transform into a blood-thirsty werewolf with the full moon. As Marvel’s first full-fledged horror project after 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the special would be followed by the horror-tinged live-action series Agatha All Along and, later this year, the animated Marvel Zombies. (It will be a while until Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie sees the light of day.)

With Giacchino making his Marvel Comics debut in a new Werewolf by Night comic book set in the main Marvel Universe this summer, he hopes to revisit Jack’s counterpart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think I would like to do something with the story that we created for television, but that’s got its own thing going and it doesn’t quite slot into what’s happening currently in Jack’s life in the Marvel [comics] world,” Giacchino told Entertainment Weekly. “So there’s a little bit of navigating there.”

Marvel Studios followed Werewolf with a second Special Presentation, the Christmas-themed Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, one month later in November 2022. It would be the last Special Presentation until Marvel announced the Jon Bernthal-fronted Punisher special spinning out of Daredevil: Born Again for 2026.

With Disney pulling back on streaming content — a course correction from the precedent set by ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek — Giacchino is unsure how Werewolf might next take shape in the MCU.

“I would love to do another Werewolf by Night [special] more than anything,” he said. “I think we’re just waiting for the industry to settle into its new norm, whatever that is at this point, before we figure out what to do there.”

In 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger told shareholders that the company would be reducing its output to focus on quality, a strategy Iger said would be “particularly true with Marvel.”

“We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three,” Iger said. “And we’re working hard on what that path is.”



After last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine was the lone MCU movie of 2024, Marvel set Captain America: Brave New World for February, with two more movies still to come in 2025: Thunderbolts* (May 2) and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25). On television, Marvel will release a total of six streaming series this year, including the upcoming Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies.

Werewolf by Night is streaming in both black-and-white and in color on Disney+.