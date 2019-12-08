Marvel’s Kevin Feige Says the Multiverse is the Next Step in the Evolution of the MCU

Marvel Studios has already started principal photography on WandaVision for Disney+ and before long, work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin in earnest. The two properties — one feature film and one limited series — will be closely intertwined and connected, deeply ingrained with the idea of a multiverse. In fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed the multiverse is something that will shape the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come.

Shortly after showing new footage to a raucous crowd at CCXP19, Feige had a sit-down interview elsewhere on the con floor. That’s where he claimed the multiverse will be the next step in the storytelling for Marvel Studios. “When we first started the MCU, it was all about Tony Stark. Introduce the world to Tony Stark and that Iron Man armor,” Feige started.

He went on to say, “Then [we] went on to teach people what Asgardians were and learn about super soldiers then bring them together in Avengers. I’ve always loved space movies and I’ve always loved big intergalactic tales, which is why we did Guardians and the audience came with us so we could do a movie like Endgame. I always wanted to do time travel, which we finally got to do in Endgame. The multiverse is the next step in the evolution of the MCU and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to crack it open in ways that will have repercussions for a Disney+ series before it that’s not WandaVision and for movies after it in a big fun way.”

Feige’s comment would seem to play on the idea Loki is another series that would tie in the Doctor Strange sequel, something previously reported last month.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021 while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bows May 7, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021 and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

