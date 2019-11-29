Marvel Is Teasing Something at Their Marvel Studios Panel at CCXP

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 in 2020, and even though we know a lot about the roadmap that Marvel Studios has plotted through its film slate (Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals) and new line of TV tie-ins (Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision), there’s little to nothing that we’ve actually seen from it. However that could soon be changning. Marvel Studios is now teasing some kind of new announcement or MCU reveal, set to drop during the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP, which is taking place December 5 – 8, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Here’s the tease of the announcement, which Marvel Studios revealed on Twitter:

ninguém: a vocês: ＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／ ∧_∧

( ･ω･) legal, mas quem

＿| ⊃／(＿ vem pra CCXP?

／ └-(＿＿＿_／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ ＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／ — MarvelBR (@MarvelBR) November 29, 2019

Roughly translated, the tweet says:

“Nobody: To you

Cool, but who is it?

Come to CCXP?”

We leave it up to you to decipher what the pictures in the tweet are supposed to be…

There are any number of things that Marvel Studios could unveil during CCXP, given where things are in the production line. The most likely candidates would be a trailer for Black Widow or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – both of which are far enough along in production to get a trailer. Black Widow already showed off a sizzle reel during San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo earlier this year, so polishing that footage into an official trailer wouldn’t be that hard. Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be a bigger surprise – getting both would be a holiday season miracle. Eternals may also have enough in the can to give Marvel fans a first-look reel of footage.

Trailers and Footage aren’t the only surprises that Marvel Studios is capable of revealing. Phase 4 still has some unnaounced projects that Disney has scheduled for release; and other announced projects like Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 or the Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel TV series still have yet to confirm their release dates. Getting more of the complete Phase 4 schedule would be equally as valuable to fans.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.