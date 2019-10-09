Ms. Marvel: Marvel Studios Reportedly Starting to Screen Test Actors for Lead Role

If new reports prove accurate, Ms. Marvel is moving right along in development; in fact, it would seem Marvel Studios has seemingly fast-tracked the upcoming television show. Reports began circulating in various “scooping” circles Tuesday afternoon suggesting the Kevin Feige-led operation has started screen testing various actors for the role of Kamala Khan. The initial report — which can be traced back to reputable scooper Daniel Richtman — says the script for the scene being shot for the test includes references to both the New Avengers and Inhumans — the latter, of which, reportedly includes a nod to Terrigen Mist.

The report also mentions Khan is being interviewed by a character she calls “Cap,” though it’s unclear if this is a reference to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) or Anthony Mackie’s take on Captain America. Unfortunately for fans hoping for confirmation this means Inhuman like Black Bolt and Medusa will appear, the scene in question will likely never make it to the screen. Conversely, at the very least, it does show fans where the thought process of the show’s writers current lies.

Judging by the current Marvel Studios schedule, Ms. Marvel likely won’t be released until 2022, leading most to assume the character might pop up somewhere else before starring in her own solo series. After all, Feige himself has gone on record showing just how integral the Disney+ shows will be to the connective tissue of the films.

“They will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU,” the mega-producer told us earlier this year. We have yet to see the full effects of what that means, but it stands to reason a character like an adult Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) would pop up in Captain Marvel 2 after technically debuting in Disney+’s WandaVision.

Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are the three Disney+ shows to have yet to set a release frame.

