Marvel Studios Selling Daredevil Merch From Spider-Man: No Way Home

Matt Murdock is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played again by Charlie Cox, and Marvel has wasted no time in putting out merch to celebrate the occasion. Over on Amazon, you can snag a t-shirt with Cox’s laugh-line from Spider-Man: No Way Home on it, designed to evoke his superhero identity as well. If you haven’t seen it yet, Cox’s Matt Murdock showed up in the film to advise Peter Parker (Tom Holland) on his legal woes following the revelation that he is Spider-Man. While he’s at Peter’s apartment, the “I’m a really good lawyer” joke depicted on this t-shirt comes up.

Cox reappeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe last week, just days after Vincent D’Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk, Daredevil’s arch-nemesis, in an episode of Hawkeye. Fisk was the villain pulling the strings behind the scenes throughout the whole Hawkeye series, and that story will carry over to the Hawkeye spinoff Echo next year on Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s Amazon describes the t-shirt, which is officially licensed by Disney: “Remember the cinematic moment between Peter Parker and Matt Murdock forever with this bold Spider-Man: No Way Home t-shirt. It features a cool silhouette of Daredevil with ‘I’m a Really Good Lawyer.’ Uncover a new realm of possibilities alongside Peter Parker and Doctor Strange in the latest adventure following your favorite neighborhood hero. Available in youth and adult sizes. Get it in a t-shirt, premium t-shirt, tank top, v-neck, long sleeve tee, and sweatshirt.”

You can see an image of the shirt below.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, Spider-Man battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.