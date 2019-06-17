Donnie Yen and Power Rangers Star Ludi Lin Rumored to Be up for Marvel’s Shang-Chi Roles

Marvel Studios will reportedly meet with Donnie Yen (Ip Man, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Ludi Lin (Power Rangers, Aquaman) for roles in Shang-Chi, according to That Hashtag Show.

Hashtag reports the Disney-owned studio is “interested” in meeting with Lin for the titular role of Shang-Chi, an expert martial artist and master of kung-fu whose physical prowess makes him one of the deadliest fighters in the Marvel Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site expects more names from Marvel’s search for its first Asian leading man to come out in later weeks.

Also being considered for an unidentified supporting role is Hong Kong icon Yen, who Marvel hopes to meet with soon — potentially for the role described as a “wise, old statesman.”

In December, Lin said he hopes to win the role and bring his martial arts background to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s definitely something I want to do. To do an Asian-centric superhero. To tell that story. I mean ideally, I’d like to design my own superhero, make my own creation. But I think the Marvel world is pretty incredible as well,” Lin said in an interview when promoting Warner Bros.’ Aquaman.

“Especially in honor of Stan Lee, the person who created this entire, I mean like an entire universe. You know what I mean? It’s pretty incredible. And I think it would be great because it would take another big step towards representation.”

Some online commentators have called for Marvel’s Inhumans star Mike Moh to audition for the role after he impressed as martial arts icon Bruce Lee in the debut trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s 1969-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Moh has shown enthusiasm for the lead role on social media.

Hashtag hears Marvel is eyeing an early November production start, which could ready Shang-Chi for the February 12, 2021 release date already pinned by Marvel. Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) directs from a script penned by Dave Callaham (Godzilla, Wonder Woman 1984).

Marvel Studios is expected to officially unveil its post-Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home slate later this summer.