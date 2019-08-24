The Eternals Casts Barry Keoghan as Druig

It looks like The Eternals finally has its baddie. Announced moments ago at D23 Expo, Dunkirk standout Barry Keoghan will play the villainous Druig. It was first reported earlier this month Keoghan would be boarding the project and today’s news is first official confirmation.

Like all other Eternals, Druig has a whole plethora of powers including energy manipulation, near-immortality, and flight. In the comics source material most recently, Druig has served as a leader of the fictional European country of Vorozheika.

It should be noted that Druig has oftentimes aligned himself with his cousin Ikaris and the rest of the better-mannered Eternals. That means the situation could be similar to that of Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in Doctor Strange, where he starts out as a friend and eventually morphs into foe.

“Everything after [Avengers: Endgame] and after Spider-Man: Far From Home will be different and be unique, as we try to make every film. But seeing returning characters is certainly something we’re gonna do and want to do. But also introducing characters that the majority of the world has never heard of, much like Guardians [of the Galaxy], much like Avengers before we made Avengers. And there are lots of them,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told Collider.

Keoghan joins an already sprawling cast on the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster. The cast includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), and Gemma Chan (Sersi).

The Eternals is set to bow November 6, 2020. Are you excited to see Druig join the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

