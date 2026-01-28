Marvel’s Secret Wars Expansion Arrives Right In Time For Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the year’s most anticipated films, and Marvel has already had the marketing machine rolling with several teaser trailers and an expected trailer at the Super Bowl. That’s not the only way Marvel is hyping up one of its biggest events ever, as a new Marvel Secret Wars Expansion will hit stores ahead of Doomsday’s arrival, and since Secret Wars will be the next big film in the MCU, it couldn’t be more perfect timing.

The new Secret Wars expansion is the newest expansion for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, and will place you and your friends right at the center of the multiversal chaos that is Battleworld. You’ll move through God Emperor Doom’s world and will travel through the streets of 2099, the Deadlands, the Gamma-irradiated Greenland, and more, bringing something completely unique to your next role-playing adventure.

The Secret Wars Expansion will contain 256 pages of new content, including new character sheets, playable Battleworld locations, additional exploration of the Fantastic Four, the Negative Zone, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more of Marvel’s Cosmic characters, as well as new rules so that you can take on powerful Rank X characters.

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Is Building A Definitive Marvel RPG Universe

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game allows you and your friends to command your favorite heroes from the Marvel Universe if you so choose, though you can also create your own heroes and have them battle alongside the more well-known heroes. To get started, you’ll need the core rulebook and three six-sided dice, but the game has expanded well beyond that first set.

Since the game’s initial release, the game has added an Avengers Expansion to let you craft even more big-name heroes and villains, and it even allows you to craft weapons like Captain America’s Shield and Thor’s Hammer, as well as Avengers Tower for your headquarters. The Spider-Verse Expansion adds new rules for symbiotes, clones, and characters like Carnage, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and more.

The largest addition by far is the X-Men Expansion, which brings new options for creating characters like new traits, new tags, new powers, and new profiles for teams like X-Force, the New Mutants, and the Marauders. There’s also a Deadpool One-Shot adventure, which allows you to play as Deadpool and his team or use your own characters, as well as The Cataclysm of Kang campaign expansion.

The universe isn’t going to stop expanding anytime soon, so if you’ve been waiting to jump in, Secret Wars seems like the perfect time to get you ready for what Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars bring to the big screen.

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Secret Wars Expansion releases on August 18, and Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18. Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on December 17, 2027.

