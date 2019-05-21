The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode Count Confirmed

Marvel Studios’ coming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, spinning out of Avengers: Endgame, will run for six episodes, Deadline confirms. It was earlier learned the multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe-set series headed to Disney’s streaming service would run between six to eight episodes.

Captain America and Avengers franchise stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles as the titular heroes following the retirement of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The miniseries is being prepped for a reported August 2020 release date exclusively on Disney+, where Marvel will debut WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston. Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has reportedly negotiated a deal to appear in a spinoff series.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the series will involve Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who last appeared in Captain America: Civil War, and continue the dynamic between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they navigate a world without the premiere star spangled superhero.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said of his man out of time while attending an Italy convention.

“So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone… I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

Kari Skogland, whose credits include Marvel’s The Punisher, Boardwalk Empire, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Handmaid’s Tale, will serve as director on the six-episode series. Skogland previously helmed the pilot block for AMC’s summer horror series NOS4A2 and Starz’s The Rook.

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during an April presentation unveiling Disney+.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes. These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

Disney+ launches November 12 at $6.99 per month.