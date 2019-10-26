Marvel Studios Reportedly Casting Tiger-Claw, Razor-Fist, and More for Shang-Chi

It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be adding a whole host of villains in Shang-Chi. According to rumors that have started circulating online through the typical scooper groups, characters like Tiger-Claw, Razor-Fist, Ghostmaker, and Moving Shadow will be joining Tony Leung’s The Mandarin as antagonists in the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film. The primary source appears to be scooper @DanielRPK while MCUCosmic’s Jeremy Conrad adds he’s heard Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) could be facing off against these martial artists in a “Bloodsport-style” fight tournament.

Each of the characters listed has been closely tied to Shang-Chi in the comics. In fact, all four of them first appeared in an issue of Master of Kung Fu. The most prominent of the bunch, Tiger-Claw, first showed up in Giant-Size Master of Kung Fu #4 and has served as a long-time antagonist of Shang-Chi. Coincidentally enough, Tiger-Claw has also had his fair share of run-ins with The Mandarin. Razor-Fist, on the other hand, is a mantle that’s been worn by three different characters — William Young, Douglas Scott, and William Scott — each serving as an enemy to Shang-Chi. While someone like Tiger-Claw is simply a skilled martial artist, Razor-Fist is known for replacing his hands with…you guessed it, massive razor-like swords.

Ghostmaker’s background has been rooted in the KGB, adding another level of espionage to the martial artists while Moving Shadow is Shang-Chi’s half-brother through Fu Manchu. Since Fu Manchu likely isn’t appearing in the movie, it’s unclear what Marvel’s plans would be for Moving Shadow or if the studio simply plans on making him into an antagonist with no familial connections.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

