Marvel Reportedly Has No Plans for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Blu-Ray Releases

If you're hoping to get WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on physical media someday, you might want to look into extending your Disney+ subscription instead. With both shows being developed strictly for Disney+, one new Hollywood insider suggests Marvel Studios currently has no plans to take either show — or any currently in development, for that matter — and release it on physical media.

The report comes from TVLine's Matt Mitovich, who says he is "hearing at this time, there are no plans to" release WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Blu-ray. The report also makes sure to note that fans should "never say never!"

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook.com that he wasn't sure whether or not the shows would receive physical releases.

"The truth is, I don't know. That's a good question for which I will look for the answer. I don't know," the executive said in January. He was quick to turn around and add, "You can pay a very low fee per month and have access to something that you can put it on your TV whenever you want!"

Interestingly enough, WandaVision has wrapped up its entire series and is now being marketed by the House of Ideas as a limited series. On the other hand, there have been consistent rumblings that shows like Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could receive additional outings.

“I think ‘WandaVision’ is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality,” Marvel producer Nate Moore previously told IndieWire. “That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now both streaming in their entirety on Disney+.

