Marvel Teases New Ghost Rider Series

Ghost Rider turns 50 next year, and Marvel is celebrating by giving the character his own series own again. In fact, it looks like more than just Johnny Blaze will be involved. In a cryptic tweet sent by the House of Ideas Monday afternoon, it was revealed the publisher is calling 2022 the Year of Vengeance. With that, Marvel released a killer piece of artwork from Ryan Stegman and Marte Gracia.

Seen in the teaser piece is virtually every iteration of the Spirit of Vengeance Marvel fans have seen throughout the years. While the likes of Blaze, Danny Ketch, and Cosmic Ghost Rider are front and center, Robbie Reyes, Kushala, the Phantom Rider, Caleb from Ghost Rider: Trail of Tears, and a whole lot more are also included.

Though little is known about the series, a follow-up e-mail from Marvel confirms the comic series will be an “all-new ongoing series” that launches at some point next year. It’s unclear right now if Stegman or Gracia will be involved with interior artwork on the series. Marvel has already unveiled its solicitations for the month of January, so the earliest this new Ghost Rider series would hit the shelves at comic stores would be February.

Kushala is currently starring in a digital-only comic on Marvel Unlimited. As of now, just a couple of the eight issues have been released.

“It’s like she went to basically save her soul, but in doing so, really just amplified her power to such an nth degree, that she really couldn’t control it, and it became something so powerful,” series co-writer B. Earl previously told us of the series. “In adding into the mythos of what Robbie Thompson, who created her, what we did was add that the Vengeance is not a demon. It’s not Zarathos, it’s not connected, really, to Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider and that part of Vengeance, but it’s connected to the Vengeance of a God planet, which in a lot of ways connects back to the indigenous side.”

“That’s something that we deal with as performers, and as artists, so it spoke to us on so many levels, not just like fans of the comic, or of the character, or the hero-villain or villain-hero, but also as a performer, that spoke to me on so many levels,” Taboo added. “And then the fact that we got to write, Kushala, who’s a powerful Apache woman, for me as a Native American, it’s like it was a blessing to be able to tell that story, do it in a very genuine, authentic way.”