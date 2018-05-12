Marvel Fan Turns Thanos Sculpt Into Deadpool’s Cable

Josh Brolin has the pleasure of playing Thanos and Cable, but can you imagine if they were the same person?

Yeah, we couldn’t either, but one Marvel fan decided to bring that hypothetical situation into reality, and it is endlessly fascinating while simultaneously a little disturbing. The fan took a Thanos statue sculpt and gave it a Cable makeover, but the iconic Thanos features remain intact. That means that crag rock chin of his is in full effect, just with human looking skin on top of it.

Thanos’ jawline, head, and eyes all receive a similar makeover, making it almost appear as if Thanos was more human before he was turned into the purple tyrant we’re all familiar with. That would be weird enough, but imagine if you saw Thanos sporting the black and grey mohawk he has in Deadpool 2? Crazy right? Yeah, we can’t get over it either.

Throw in a glowing eye and ditch the regal looking armor and you have yourself a very focused but crazy looking Cable, and you can check out the new creation in the photo above.

Fans just saw Josh Brolin‘s Thanos come to life in Avengers: Infinity War, and they’ll also see his Cable on the big screen very soon. Deadpool 2 director David Leitch explains why they didn’t mind having him play both parts, despite both of them being in Marvel’s universe.

“I think everybody in sort of the Marvel and Fox world considered it, and they take their time and make measured moves.” Leitch explained in an interview with CinemaBlend. “But I think everyone thought it was prudent and was okay in terms of the way Thanos is portrayed and Cable is portrayed. They’re very different in styles, and in terms of the way they are presented in the movies, obviously.”

“We couldn’t have cast a better Cable.” Leitch revealed. “We were filming last night and both [Brolin and Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds] were on set, and the chemistry is amazing. It’s such a fun movie to be on. I’m really grateful.”

While he was a bit hesitant to take the role of Cable, early reactions seem to indicate it was ultimately the right decision.

Fans can see Brolin’s Cable in Deadpool 2, which hits theaters on May 18, but you can also see him as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, which is in theaters now. Brolin is also onboard for the upcoming X-Force film, which will reteam him with Zazie Beetz’ Domino.