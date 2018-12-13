Wield the Marvel Thor Mjolnir Meat Tenderizer if Ye Be Worthy

When was the last time you tenderized a cut of steak, chicken, or pork? If the answer to that question is “never” it might be time to start learning how to cook. That’s because you will have an excuse to use this official Marvel Thor Mjolnir meat tenderizer and annoy everyone with crass jokes.

Needless to say, it would also make for a fun gift for a Marvel fan. If you agree, they can be purchased via Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and GameStop while supplies last – and that might not be for long. The hammer was a 2018 San Diego Comic Con exclusive, so quantities might be limited.

This mini Mjolnir works just like any other meat tenderizer, only with superhero style. It also looks like it’s decently made. Features include a silicone grip handle and a double sided stainless steel metal mallet head engraved with the phrase “Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor”.

On a related note, the Thor Hammer tool set absolutely screams Christmas gift for a Marvel fan that’s handy around the house. You can grab it right here for $99.99 with free shipping.

On the outside this tool set looks like Mjolnir, but open it up and you’ll find a standard hammer, a tape measure, a level, a screwdriver, a wrench, a ratcheting wrench, and a utility knife. This “Marvel” of Dwarven craftsmanship will undoubtedly become your most useful and prized possession. The full list of features includes:

• 6″ pliers

• 10 foot tape measure (metric and imperial) with stopper, belt clip, and lanyard

• 24 1/4″ sockets

• Metric: 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

• Imperial: 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 9/32, 5/16, 11/32, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2

• 2″ extension bar for sockets

• 2-in-1 stubby ratchet screwdriver with 6 bits

• 30mm double-ended bits: PZ2 x H5, PZ3 x H6, PZ1 x H4, PH1 x SL4, PH2 x SL5, PH3 x SL6

• 3 1/4″ extension bar for bits

• 6″ wrench

• 40Cr quick-release ratchet wrench

• 13 oz. claw hammer

• Level

• 4″ folded knife (with 5 replacement blades)

• 4 drive brake caliper tool bits

• Cross slot bits: PH3, PH3

• Slot bits: SL5, SL6

• Dimensions: 15″ tall x 9″ wide x 6″ deep (closed)

• Weight: 5 1/2 lbs.

