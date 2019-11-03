Movie Theater Promotes Taika Waititi’s New Movie With Thor: Ragnarok Reference

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi‘s latest film, Jojo Rabbit, is now in theaters. According to Reddit, one theater in Minnesota credits the director on its marquee by using his character’s name from Thor: Ragnarok. A photo shared to Reddit shows a theater marquee that reads “Jojo Rabbit, directed by Korg.” Korg is the hapless revolutionary introduced in Thor: Ragnarok who became Thor’s roommate in Avengers: Endgame. You can take a look at the photo below. In Jojo Rabbit, Waititi plays Adolf Hitler, as imagined by the son of a resistance member in Nazi Germany. You might think that playing Adolf Hitler, even an imaginary friend version of the dictator, would be a challenge. Waititi told Deadline that he did basically nothing to prepare for the role.

“I didn’t have to do any research, and I didn’t do any research,” he said.” I didn’t base him on anything I’d seen about Hitler before. I just made him a version of myself that happened to have a bad haircut and a s***** little mustache. And a mediocre German accent. It would just be too weird to play the actual Hitler, and I don’t think people would enjoy the character as much. Because he was such a f*cking c**t, and everyone knows that as well. I think people have got to relate to really enjoy the ride.”

The film’s cast also includes Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, and Scarlett Johansson. In Jojo Rabbit, “Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

Waititi also signed on to direct Sony’s upcoming reboot of Flash Gordon. In addition, he will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reteam with Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson for the film Thor: Love and Thunder. Though the Odisnon is returning, the film is about Jane Foster — returning star Natalie Portman — becoming the Thor of the Marvel Universe.

Have you seen Jojo Rabbit? What did you think? Let us know in the comments. Jojo Rabbit is now playing in theaters.