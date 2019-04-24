Could Marvel Take Top Two Spots at Box Office With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Giving ‘Captain Marvel’ a Lift?

The week has finally arrived! Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters in North America tomorrow, and the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is expected to make an unprecedented amount of money. But what movie is going to take the #2 spot at the box office this weekend? Despite having been out since March 8th, there’s a good chance Captain Marvel could end up coming in second, giving Marvel the top two spots for the weekend. Captain Marvel has already seen a surge in theaters this week as fans prep for the character’s return in the new movie. Last Monday, Captain Marvel brought in $884 thousand, but this Monday the film shot up to $1.3 million.

Captain Marvel also pulled in higher (further, faster) numbers the previous Thursday and Friday, but those were not quite as high as Monday’s. In fact, that $1.3 million takeaway puts the movie in the 2nd spot behind Black Panther regarding performance on the 46th day of release. This is extra impressive when you consider the fact that it was playing on 322 fewer screens.

With no other big releases happening against Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel‘s biggest competition will be last weekend’s top earners. The top spot went to the new horror film, The Curse of La Llorona. The movie took in $26,347,631, but considering its 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’ll be an easy one to beat. Shazam! is still doing pretty well at the box office, coming in at number two. The spiritual flick Breakthrough took the third spot over the weekend, with Captain Marvel taking fourth place spot.

However, there’s a good chance fans will be heavily focused on Marvel this coming weekend, giving the Captain another chance to shine. Especially if moviegoers want a Marvel fix while waiting for Avengers: Endgame showings to become available.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

Do you think Captain Marvel could take second place at the box office this weekend? Tell us in the comments!

Captain Marvel is still playing in select theaters, Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming on July 2nd.

