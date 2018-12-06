‘Daredevil’ Producer Says Marvel Execs Were Unaware of Show Getting The Axe

The cancellation of Daredevil was completely out of the blue, shocking fans and critics alike. Not just that, those behind those behind the production were equally as “shocked,” according to one of the show’s writers. In a new post on Twitter, Daredevil co-executive producer Sam Ernst said execs from Marvel Television were “stunned” when word came down Netflix wouldn’t be renewing the show for a fourth season.

“Had a last lunch yesterday with the Daredevil writers,” Ernst tweeted. “Sushi provided by our Captain, @erikoleson [Daredevil showrunner Erik Olesen]. Marvel execs there too, just as stunned as we were.”

Ernst then went on to revise say the lunch was more akin to a wake.

“More than lunch, really: a wake,” the producer reflected. “A show gets cancelled, all those characters we love die. Why I hate my job. Why I love it, too.”

Ernst previously tweeted that the writer’s room had assembled to start plotting out the fourth season, calling it “so f******g cool.”

“Man, so weird to be in the Daredevil writers room today, getting the news that we’re cancelled,” he wrote. As an added blow, Ernst let his followers know that season four was shaping up to be a good one. “On the walls were an entire season 4 laid out – and it was so f***g cool,” he added.

After most found Daredevil season two fell flat, fans and critics largely felt season three was an incredible rebound, with ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw calling it “epic and deeply harrowing.” Review-aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes slapped a 94% fresh rating on the show, making it one of the site’s highest-rated Marvel shows.

Though the show is done at Netflix, it appears that not all is lost. In a statement released by Marvel Television, it was teased that Ol’ Hornhead would return in a future property for the company.

“Marvel is extremely grateful to the huge audience that loved Marvel’s Daredevil,” reads the statement. “From the moment of young Matt’s first act of heroism to the birth of Page, Murdock, & Nelson, it has been a unbelievable journey. We are incredibly proud of the amazing showrunners and writers starting with Drew Goddard and Steven DeKnight, Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie and Erik Oleson, Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio and our casts who brought our characters to life with such excellence, and every one of the fantastic crews in NYC. We look forward to more adventures with the Man without Fear in the future.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.