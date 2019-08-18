What Shows Will Be Added to Marvel’s Adventure into Fear on Hulu?

At some point next year, Marvel Television will be launching Ghost Rider and Helstrom on Hulu, two live-action series jumping into some of the House of Ideas’ more supernatural characters. Then, in an interview earlier this week, Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb mentioned they had thought of “three to four” shows that would be part of Marvel’s “Adventure into Fear” chunk of programming on Hulu.

Since only two of the shows have been announced, that means there’s still one or two shows still in development that fans don’t know about. Because of that, we put our heads together and brainstormed a few ideas of what the unannounced shows could be — shows that would fit the bill of leaning more towards the terror-based, supernatural stories Loeb has teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see which shows we think could fit into the footprint Marvel is building out on Hulu! Do you have any ideas not listed here? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Brother Voodoo

Admittedly, there’s little to no chance Brother Voodoo/Jericho Drumm will ever get a television show — at least from Marvel Television. In fact, some reports have suggested the character will be introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But for the sake of entertainment, let’s say he isn’t.

Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger has been involved in the practice of voodoo rituals in both of its seasons on the network — even moreso in its sophomore outing. With the show crossing over with Runaways this upcoming, maybe there’s a way there to introduce Drumm to his own Hulu show. Again, little to no chance this would actually happen.

Doctor Druid

Doctor Druid would be a play for Marvel Television if they wanted their own discount version of Doctor Strange. Using Strange-like sorcery, Druid’s often times been portrayed as a monster hunter, even joining Marvel’s Monster Hunters at one point.

With a character like Druid, you’d have the ability to do a monster of the week-type show and we’ve seen on Agents of SHIELD that Marvel TV has the ability to replicate some of the very effects from Doctor Strange.

Elsa Bloodstone

Much like Druid, the inclusion of Elsa Bloodstone would probably end up resulting in a monster of the week-type setup. What might make this character more attractive to Marvel Television would be the reduction of visual effects. Since Ghost Rider and Helstrom should be pretty well stocked up with VFX — if they replicate the character’s comic book counterparts in the slightest — Bloodstone could be the outfit’s more grounded and gritty output.

Think The Punisher, but with monsters.

Moon Knight

Ol’ Moonie — one of the biggest cult classic to have yet to appear in live-action. Much like our guy Brother Voodoo before, there seems to be a growing interest from the Marvel Studios side of the business that it make it impossible for Marvel TV to get its hands on the character.

That said, Moon Knight is a character built almost perfectly for Marvel Television — especially if the show were to carry a tone similar to that of Daredevil or Jessica Jones. Luckily for “Adventuer into Fear,” Marc Spector had his own fair share of run-ins with the supernatural and the character would be a completely fresh take when it comes to superhero shows.

Man-Thing

We know Man-Thing exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what’s he been up to all this time? The character was referenced in the earlier seasons of Agents of SHIELD before appearing on The Grandmaster’s (Jeff Goldblum) tower in Thor: Ragnarok.

As evidence by DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, a mossy green suit is totally achievable with practical effects, certainly taking a load off the Marvel TV budget. With the “terror” series Loeb teased, there’s virtually no “bigger” protagonist that’d scare fans as much right out of the gates.

Werewolf By Night

Another corner of the Marvel mythos any current Marvel Cinematic Universe property has yet to touch would be the involvement of werewolves. Enter Werewolf by Night. The anti-hero is often time seen with Moon Knight, so that’d be a dream team-up for plenty of fans, myself included.

Even without Moonie, the character would be entirely unique for Hulu and with him being a lesser known character, Marvel TV could probably take some liberties with developing the show and tweaking the characters origin or storyline without upsetting too many fans.