Marvel Teases Big Plans For Venom and Carnage

SPOILERS for Web of Venom: Venom Unleashed by Ryan Stegman, Kyle Hotz, Juan Gedeon, Marc Deering, Dan Brown, and Carlos Cabrera follow.

A lot has changed for Venom in recent months. The symbiote was reunited with its original Venom host Eddie Brock. Eddie then had to face down a symbiote dragon who served the god fo the symbiotes, Knull. Though Venom was victorious, the symbiote was damaged in the process. It lost its distinct personality and voice and now simply responds to Eddie’s subconscious urges.

And yet, despite its seeming silence, the symbiote has been tampering with Eddie’s memories, leading him back to his childhood home, San Francisco. Eddie is searching for answers, but so far has found none. While he rests, the symbiote takes on the form of a large dog to keep Eddie safe.

Venom Unleashed follows the symbiote dog as he trails some people walking around in a stupor-like state searching for Eddie, mumbling Eddie Brock’s name over and over. The symbiote is forced to kill a couple of them and picks up the scent of what’s affecting them.

The symbiote dog goes hunting and passes other people searching for past symbiote hosts like Mac Gargan and Donna Diego. The dog follows the trailer and eventually fights off two other stupified people piloting excavation mechs. Defeating them, the dog discovers a small red creature was controlling them. Further down, he sees what they were excavating: a new form for Carnage:

The dog returns, bringing Eddie proof of Carnage’s return. In the second story, Carnage continues to build his army, seeking to possess all of humanity, eliminate all other symbiote hosts, and merge with Knull and his dragon to become a new symbiote god.

Web of Venom: Venom Unleashed is on sale now.

