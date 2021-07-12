✖

While certain high-profile Marvel stars won't be back for Marvel's What If…? it sounds like one of Marvel Studios' villainous actors is set to make his return. Andy Serkis, who played Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther, shared the poster for Marvel's What If…? Disney+ series via Instagram. With the poster, Serkis teased, "GUESS WHO’S BACK?!? One question changes everything." Serkis is presumably voicing Klaue in the series. But for which episode? Given his connection to Black Panther and Wakanda, the most obvious answer would be on the episodes involving characters from the Black Panther family.

Could he follow T'Challa into space in the episode where the would-be king of Wakanda instead becomes a Ravager? Or will he challenge Killmonger in the episode where the Black Panther antagonist becomes the new ruler of Wakanda? Alternatively, Klaue was involved in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Maybe he'll play a role in the episode where Ultron gets the Infinity Stones. And really, anyone is fair game to appear in the Marvel Zombies episode.

What If…? is Marvel's first animated series. Per the synopsis, "What if instead of Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) actually became the first Super Soldier? That creative brainstorming exercise is the heart of What If...?, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first animated series. The anthology reimagines numerous major events from the movies in game-changing ways."

Serkis isn't the only returning Marvel Studios star lending his voice to the animated anthology. The series also includes Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa. Other actors include Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Duggan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Stanley Tucci as Dr. Abraham Erskine, Taika Waiiti as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Chris Sullivan as Taserface.

What do you think of Andy Serkis returning to voice Marvel Studios' Ulysses Klaue in Marvel's What If..? Let us know how you feel in the comments. Marvel's What If…? debuts on Disney+ on August 11th.