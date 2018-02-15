Chadwick Boseman's Final MCU Performance in What If..? Trailer Has Marvel Fans in Tears

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel's What If...? animated series revealed its full trailer today. The show will take fans to alternate timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which the stories of Marvel heroes and villains play out in very different ways than the canon we know. What If...? will also benefit from having voice work by the actual stars of the MCU films - including Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman recorded several episodes of What If...? before his death last summer, and hearing him bring King T'Challa to life again is impacting Marvel fans in a big way. Scroll below to see how Marvel fans are reacting to hearing Chadwick Boseman's final MCU performance in What If...?:

Chadwick's Final MCU Run

This will be Chadwick Boseman's final MCU performance - savor it. 

prevnext

Purple Heart

There will be every color of heart on fans' timeline when What If....? premieres. 

prevnext

Pls I'm Crying

The emotion that Boseman's What If...? is eliciting from fans is significant. 

prevnext

I Wasn't Ready

Seriously, a lot of Marvel fans watched that What If...? trailer totally unprepared for the level of feels they'd get. 

prevnext

Hits Kind of Different

Hearing Chadwick Boseman once again bringing T'Challa to life hits kind of different now that he's gone. 

prevnext

I Am Not Okay

It's going to take a minute for Marvel fans to get their bearings on this. 

prevnext
0comments

One Last Time

Beyond all the sadness and loss, a lot of Marvel fans are just happy to get one last MCU ride with Chadwick. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of