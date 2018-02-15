Chadwick Boseman's Final MCU Performance in What If..? Trailer Has Marvel Fans in Tears
Marvel's What If...? animated series revealed its full trailer today. The show will take fans to alternate timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which the stories of Marvel heroes and villains play out in very different ways than the canon we know. What If...? will also benefit from having voice work by the actual stars of the MCU films - including Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Boseman recorded several episodes of What If...? before his death last summer, and hearing him bring King T'Challa to life again is impacting Marvel fans in a big way. Scroll below to see how Marvel fans are reacting to hearing Chadwick Boseman's final MCU performance in What If...?:
Chadwick's Final MCU Run
Chadwick Boseman’s final performance & MCU project will be the animated series #WhatIf.
T’Challa’s episode will ask the question, what if he became Star Lord instead of Peter Quill. pic.twitter.com/DAEALv0YFa— Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) July 8, 2021
This will be Chadwick Boseman's final MCU performance - savor it.
Purple Heart
Chadwick Boseman's final performance in 'What If...?' 💜 pic.twitter.com/yAfpqMZglg— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 8, 2021
There will be every color of heart on fans' timeline when What If....? premieres.
Pls I'm Crying
the last voice performance from Chadwick Boseman— jessica_⎊ ⍟ || Loki ४ Black Widow era ⧗ (@downeyjessevan) July 8, 2021
Pls I'm crying.#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/enDxCR5XET
The emotion that Boseman's What If...? is eliciting from fans is significant.
I Wasn't Ready
Y’all I wasn’t ready to hear Chadwick Boseman’s voice as T’Challa on that “What If…” trailer. pic.twitter.com/rhXYG2uMGW— TASK the Ol' Nerdy Bastard #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) July 8, 2021
Hearing Chadwick Boseman's voice in the What If trailer was something I wasn't prepared for today pic.twitter.com/qox3HS5T2n— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 8, 2021
Seriously, a lot of Marvel fans watched that What If...? trailer totally unprepared for the level of feels they'd get.
Hits Kind of Different
Hearing Chadwick speak again hit hard pic.twitter.com/IV0XU5H68x— ᱬ Nmalik ᱬ (@Nmalik2002) July 8, 2021
Hearing Chadwick Boseman once again bringing T'Challa to life hits kind of different now that he's gone.
I Am Not Okay
chadwick last performance in the mcu.. i’m. not okay… i will cry pic.twitter.com/D50oCIfMPv— jaa rule (@rambeaurogers) July 8, 2021
It's going to take a minute for Marvel fans to get their bearings on this.
One Last Time
One last time Chadwick.❤️#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/gpLGOcgX5A— Cinema is the answer to everything.🕊 (@_amantedelcine_) July 8, 2021
Beyond all the sadness and loss, a lot of Marvel fans are just happy to get one last MCU ride with Chadwick.