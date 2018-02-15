Chadwick Boseman's Final MCU Performance in What If..? Trailer Has Marvel Fans in Tears

Marvel's What If...? animated series revealed its full trailer today. The show will take fans to alternate timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which the stories of Marvel heroes and villains play out in very different ways than the canon we know. What If...? will also benefit from having voice work by the actual stars of the MCU films - including Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman recorded several episodes of What If...? before his death last summer, and hearing him bring King T'Challa to life again is impacting Marvel fans in a big way. Scroll below to see how Marvel fans are reacting to hearing Chadwick Boseman's final MCU performance in What If...?: