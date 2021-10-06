Marvel’s What If? Confirms That Not All Infinity Stones Are Equal

Marvel’s What If…? just confirmed that all the Infinity Stones are not equal. “What If The Watcher Broke His Oath?” sees the bystander recruit all of the past heroes from Season 1 for a big mission. Ultron Vision is threatening to destroy the Multiverse and this rag-tag group of Avengers has a plan to stop it. A version of Gamora from a universe where she killed Thanos has a device called The Infinity Crusher. Eitri forges this gadget from the Infinity Gauntlet itself and the remaining heroes set the plan in motion. There’s just one big problem, while this technology worked in Gamora’s universe, it has no effect on Ultron as the stones from his universe are more powerful than the Crusher’s limits. It’s a devastating blow to the heroes and only leads to more questions surrounding the Infinity Stones and what their rules are outside of their home realities. (Check out this wonderful breakdown of how Loki handled it right here!)

Most Marvel fans would agree that Loki made a pretty strong statement about the Infinity Stones. Tom Hiddleston’s trickster found an entire drawer full of them in the TVA. But, they were effectively useless in that space. It would seem that the stones have a lot more power in separate universes than one would imagine now. Fans will probably be debating how this all works for weeks now as Marvel is not slowing down the Multiverse train. Views of different universes with their own struggles, villains, and Infinity Stones are bound to pop up again. So, now these facts would indicate that a number of these sets would be less powerful than the ones we saw in Avengers: Infinity War.

In a conversation with EW yesterday, writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews talked about bringing all the different Avengers back together for the big battle.

“We will pop into and re-meet some of our heroes from the previous episodes, including the lovely Captain Carter [Hayley Atwell], Strange Supreme, Party Thor [Chris Hemsworth], and even Killmonger [Michael B. Jordan],” Bradley reveals. “Early on in the first season, like day one talking about it, there was this notion of we’re creating all these great heroes, but we only get to sit with them for 20 or 30 minutes. Wouldn’t it be great to see them again in the finale? And then once that decision was made, it liberated me to make the endings a little bit darker and bigger, knowing that we can give some sort of resolution in the finale.”

