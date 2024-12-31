Marvel’s What If…? Producer Teases Kahhori’s MCU Future

While most of Marvel’s What If…? has focused on alternate universe variations of MCU characters we already know and love, the animated series did create a wildly popular original character of its own. The show’s second season featured an episode dedicated entirely to Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman who was imbued with the powers of the Tesseract, becoming a hero and helping to protect the multiverse. Kahhori became an instant favorite amongst Marvel fans and many of them have been left wondering what the future holds for the character.

Kahhori is already making her way to the pages of Marvel Comics, which is great news for those hoping to see more of her. The question now becomes whether or not there’s a place for her in the live-action MCU. According to What If…? executive producer (and head of Marvel TV and Animation) Brad Winderbaum, the sky is the limit for Kahhori.

“I love Kahhori, and she’s popping off in the comics now. She started to enter publishing and is just a really exciting character,” Winderbaum explained. “I think there’s a future for that character. We’ll see where she lands next. But she’s a big part of this season and a big part of the What If tapestry. And it shows the What If scenarios don’t always have to be like, ‘What if a character did this instead of that?’ That’s one of my favorite episodes because it’s born of an odd object landing in a different place at a different time, and all of a sudden that birthed a new hero.”

A long comic life for Kahhori is certainly exciting, but the eyes of fans are now fixated on her big screen future. The version of Kahhori that we met in What If…? exists in a different universe than the main MCU stories, but we’re at a point in the franchise where the entire multiverse has become a focal point. The upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars is quite literally about the collision of various universes, which will result in hordes of different characters from other realities clashing with the Avengers we already know. That, of course, provides a perfect opportunity for someone like Kahhori to show up.

Then again, the MCU could also introduce a different version of Kahhori, one that is based in the franchise’s main universe. That could result in a slightly alternate version of the character, perhaps one where her powers come from something other than the Tesseract.

There’s no telling exactly where or when we’ll be seeing Kahhori in a post-What If…? world, but it would be a big surprise if this is the last time she’s featured in the MCU.

All three seasons of Marvel’s What If…? are now streaming on Disney+.