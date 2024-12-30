Marvel’s What If…? Director Addresses the Show’s Future After Season 3

After three seasons, Marvel’s What If…? has come to an end, with the recent third season being billed as the show’s last. An interesting project based on other versions of MCU reality, What If has always felt like a show that could go on for years, accompanying the rest of the MCU as an alternate universe that allowed Marvel creators to get more experimental with the franchise’s most beloved stories and characters. It’s the kind of concept that makes fans wonder if the show would ever really end for good, or if it would inevitably make a comeback as the MCU continues to grow.

ComicBook had the chance to chat with What If…? director Bryan Andrews about the newly released third season. When asked about the ending of the series, Andrews made it clear that there’s a lot of room for more at some point down the line.

“What makes it the right time to end it? I think that’s a question for the people way above my pay grade,” Andrews said. “They’ve got all types of plans that are brewing and all sorts of things. But I think there might be an invisible asterisk by it, because you could do these types of stories forever. You can just keep coming up with fun riffs. I think people are starting to get the hang of it. And they like the idea of telling a tale. They can sit down and open it up and just watching something fun and interesting. So yeah, there’s things going on in the MCU, maybe that’s why it’s a good time [to end it].”

Andrews went on to elaborate on the idea that What If…? has a life beyond this “final” season. He told us that, while there isn’t anything official happening just yet, he believes this is more of a temporary end to the show.

“None of this is official, but something in my gut tells me it might just be more of a pause for the time being, because it just feels like there’s other things we can tell,” the director continued. “And when it comes to ending a thing that’s like this, it’s throughout the couple os seasons we’ve had this growing relationship or this side story. We’ve had these little one-off adventures and there’s a little bit of tie-ins along the way with The Watcher and what he’s dealing with. So that overarching aspect we finally culminate that aspect of the story that you can trace across all three seasons. So in that sense, there’s an ending for that idea. But that doesn’t mean the entire premise is now over.”

All three seasons of Marvel’s What If…? are now streaming on Disney+.