Marvel’s What If? Reveals the Perfect Party Poster for Thor’s Rager

Thor Odinson (Hemsworth) is such a party animal, he almost destroyed Earth as we know it. The Asgardian fan-favorite served as the starring character for the latest episode of Disney+’s What If…?, and brought with him some of Marvel’s most popular cosmic characters. Seth Green’s Howard the Duck returned, as did Korg and Miek, and some of the other gladiators from Sakaar. Then there was the return of both Topaz and Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, the latter of which first official post-release poster.

Shared Friday on the various Marvel social platforms, the House of Ideas poked fun at your standard party promotional posters. With heavy Miami Vice vibes throughout, the poster prominently features the Grandmaster and Thor as Howard and Korg are hidden away in the background.

“We push that comedy,” What If…? director Bryan Andrews previously said of Hemsworth’s animated return. It does take place in the timeframe roughly of what we think of as Thor so there are some other characters that we do get to see from that movie — Jane Foster makes an appearance as well as Darcy and Natalie Portman and Kat Dennings did such a fantastic job.”

The filmmaker concluded, “I get a sense that maybe there’s a little bit of actual Chris in ‘Party Thor’ which might be one reason why he gravitated towards it so easily and had so much fun with it.”

The first seven episodes of Marvel’s What If…? are now streaming on Disney+.

