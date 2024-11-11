Marvel’s What If…? Season 3 revealed its first trailer, and like a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe previews, it ended with a teaser that really has the fandom buzzing. That’s because one episode of What If? Season 3 seems to feature an interdimensional calamity that’s come to Earth, and heroes like Kahhori (Devery Jacobs) can’t handle it alone, so they call in the big guns – which in this reality means a combination godly and omega-level mutant power!

What If…? Introduces Storm Goddess of Thunder to the MCU

That’s right, Storm and Thor get a hybrid mix in “Storm Goddess of Thunder,” the new character that will be introduced in What If…? Season 3, voiced by X-Men ’97 Storm voice actress Alison Sealy-Smith. Storm looks epic in her new design, wearing Asgardian-style armor and wielding the hammer in coordination with her weather powers.

Storm Goddess of Thunder is Based on Comic Book Lore

Marvel Comics made the obvious link between Thor and Storm into official lore back in the 1985 X-Men Annual vol. 19. Storm was given the hammer Stormcaster by Loki, and gained divine power at the cost of Loki’s manipulative influence – which Storm ultimately rejected, by giving up her hammer.

Stormcaster would appear to give Storm sporadic godly power-ups in different story arcs over the years; the mystical artifact was seemingly destroyed for good after Storm used it to battle and destroy the Dark God Uovu, and free her village in Kenya during an X-Men story arc in the late 2010s.

This is the sort of Easter egg that Marvel’s What If…? animated series is getting just right. The crossover connection between the X-Men and the MCU is something that mainstream fans are going to sit up and take notice of, as Marvel Studios is slowly but surely seeding the MCU with X-Men crossovers, references to mutants, etc, in preparation for the X-Men’s official MCU debut. For the more dedicated fans of the comics, this is a nice nod to Storm’s history with Asgard and its mystical weapons.

What If…? Season 3 Synopsis and Crew

Key art for What If…? – An Immersive Story

Synopsis: Marvel’s animated series “What If…?” returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

What If…? Season 3 features fan-favorite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Season 3 episodes will be directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck, and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

Marvel’s What If…? Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on December 22nd.