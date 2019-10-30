Marvel Reveals How Old Man Logan Finally Dies

It’s the end of the line for Old Man Logan. The end was always creeping in the background since the character’s inception and Dead Man Logan #12 shuts the door on the character. It’s been a long journey that has seen him cross the country, cross universes, and go on this last mission to help those close to him. Things were always going to be a little intense on the way out. Sabretooth and some of his followers had cornered Logan, Hulk and the new Thor in the last issue. This time, Logan decides to use one of his last tools to fuel him up for one last dance with his nemesis. But, will it be enough to help these younger heroes hold out a little longer in the pursuit of delivering them a slightly better future. It all plays in stark contrast to the sort of jaded hero readers were introduced to during Old Man Logan. *Spoilers ahead for Dead Man Logan #12*

Mr. Sinister and Sabretooth thought they had the heroes right where they wanted them, and then Dani Cage became the newest Thor as she fell near the god’s discarded hammer. Logan decides to inject his last vial of Regenix for one last stand. This one has always been personal, no matter what timeline we’re dealing with. So, the last remaining Hulk, a diety and a propped up Logan start to make work of those collected forces. Sabretooth talks all kinds of smack at Wolverine about how much he’s slowed down. But, the old X-Man has more than enough to make things tough for his nemesis. Adamantium poisoning is proving to be pretty tough to shake off. Sabretooth gets a clean shot in on Logan and stabs him in the gut. But, in one last move of defiance, he cuts down his nemesis as a result of that close-quarters interaction.

After the battle, Thor makes quick work of Sinister and the heroes take his car back to Logan’s home. He’s in rough shape from the gut wound, but Wolverine is determined to make it there. As they arrive, the two younger heroes help him to the graves for his loved ones and let him process what’s coming. Logan is resigned to his fate at this point. He apologizes to his family and even offers words of support and acknowledgment to his two traveling companions. This all seems very genuine, but the end must come at some point. Logan falls to the dirt one last time and the reader sees Dani Cage and Hulk burying their friend.

Now, they must forge their own way forward without a hero that must have seemed eternal earlier in his existence. Marvel announced Avengers of the Wastelands #1 last week. So, the adventures of Hulk and Thor will continue as they use their gifts to fight as Logan did. Those upcoming adventures in January will showcase their new third member of the traveling unit as well. Just because Wolverine is gone, that doesn’t mean the end of this universe.

Here is the official description that Marvel released about Avengers of the Wastelands:

“Written by Ed Brisson with art by Jonas Scharf, the five-issue limited series finds a new force rising in the Wastelands…

In a world where most Super Heroes fell at the hands of the Red Skull over 50 years ago, Dani Cage wields the mighty Mjolnir for the cause of peace. But when the brutal regime of Doctor Doom forces Dwight (AKA the owner of the surviving Ant-Man technology) to Dani and the Hulk in a last-ditch effort to survive, the Avengers have the chance to assemble once more!