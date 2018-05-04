Marvel Announces ‘Wolverine: The Long Night’ Season Finale

Marvel’s first serial podcast is coming to a close with a thrilling season finale.

Marvel and Stitcher’s Wolverine: The Long Night will be completing its Season One storyline on May 7th at 9 am EST and will be available exclusively on Stitcher Premium.

Wolverine: The Long Night follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad Marshall (Ato Essandoh) as they arrive in the fictional town of Burns, Alaska to investigate a series of murders and quickly discover the town lives in fear of a serial killer. The agents team up with deputy Bobby Reid (Andrew Keenan-Bolger) to investigate their main suspect, Logan (Richard Armitage). Their search leads them on a fox hunt through the mysterious and corrupt town.

The finale will finally bring Logan face to face with the team that’s been hunting him, and Pierce and Marshall with a hard choice to make by series’ end. This 10-part series will definitely end with a bang, and director Brendan Baker is immensely proud of the finished product, bringing Wolverine to life in a whole new way.

“It’s been an honor to work with Marvel, Stitcher, and our entire cast and production crew to bring Wolverine’s story into audio,” said Baker. “I’m so proud of what we’ve made together, and can’t wait to finally share it—with Marvel fans and podcast fans alike. So put on a nice pair of headphones, close your eyes, and experience this Marvel story where you create the pictures in your mind.”

Hopefully this won’t be the last serial podcast production from Marvel and Stitcher, but for now, you can just enjoy this first one of a kind Wolverine story when it concludes next week.

Wolverine: The Long Night is Marvel’s first-ever scripted podcast. The series was written by award-winning comic book author Ben Percy (“The Wilding,” “Red Moon”) and directed by Brendan Baker (formerly a producer for Radiotopia’s “Love & Radio”) with sound design by Chloe Prasinos (formerly a producer for Gimlet’s “Reply All”). The series is produced by Daniel Fink of Marvel and Jenny Radelet of Stitcher.

Wolverine: The Long Night boasts a talented cast, including Richard Armitage as Logan. It also stars Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ato Essandoh, Scott Adsit, Bob Balaban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Zoe Chao, Chaske Spencer, Jordan Bridges, David Call, Michael J. Burg, Lannon Killea, and Chris Gethard.

You can tune in and listen to the full series on Stitcher Premium here. The season finale hits on May 7th.