Marvel Reveals What Happened to Apocalypse’s Original Horsemen

Marvel Comics is once again hinting at a major role for Apocalypse’s original Horsemen in the X-Men‘s future. The latest overture comes from last week’s Powers of X #4 by Jonathan Hickman, RB Silva, and Marte Gracia. The first of these teases comes from one of Mister Sinister’s “Sinister Secrets.” Sinister Secret #8 reads, “For years, this fittest-of-all mutant has routinely surrounded himself with a particular-numbered entourage. These hangers-on stick around for a while until they are eventually replaced with newer, more exciting members. What most people don’t know is that if the original members returned, these pretenders would be dropped so fast their heads would spin.”

The “fittest-of-all mutant” is Apocalypse, with his “survival of the fittest” philosophy. The numbered entourage is his Four Horsemen of Apocalypse. The Horsemen have gone throne many permutations over the years. This secret suggests the modern Horsemen mean little to Apocalypse but that he has a special fondness for the originals.

The issue then reveals something about what happened to the first Horsemen when Krakoa reveal its origin story to Cypher. Krakoa was once one larger land, Okkara. Creatures burst out from beneath the land, splitting Okkara into Arakko and Krakoa. The creatures — demons? — would have poured out into the world if not for “the man who was not a man — the first mutant — the warrior-god in blue,” Apocalypse with his Horsemen. Apocalypse stood in the chasm and pushed Arrako through to close the gap. He left his original Horsemen there to guard the opening and ensure it never opened again.

One of the stories in Marvel Comics #1000 suggests that the original Horsemen will soon return from their long watch over the breach. But what does that mean for those creatures that once came through? If they are demons, this may relate to hints within the issue that the X-Men may soon revisit the events of the “Inferno” crossover.

What do you think of Apocalypse’s original Horsemen’s possible return? Let us know in the comments. Powers of X #4 is on sale now.

