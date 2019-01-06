‘Art Of Captain Marvel’ Cover Art Reveals All the Main Characters

The core cast of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel assembles on the cover of Marvel’s Captain Marvel: The Art of the Movie.

Marvel’s Captain Marvel: The Art of the Movie is the latest in Disney’s series of hardcover art books. The series offers fans an inside look at the creation and expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios director of visual development and concept artist Andy Park created the cover artwork.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) soars towards the stars at the top of the image. Below that is a line up of Captain Marvel and her key supporting cast. From left to right they are: Annette Benning as the Kree scientist who makes Carol Danvers part Kree, Ben Mendehlson as the Skrull leader Talos, Samuel L. Jackson as SHIELD agent Nick Fury, Larson as Danvers, Jude Law as the leader of the elite Kree military force called Starforce (rumored to be either Yon-Rogg or Marv-Vell), and Lashana Lynch as Carol’s old friend Maria Rambeau.

At the bottom is Starforce is flight. Carol leads them. Behind her is, from left to right: Bron-Char (Rune Temte), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Law’s character, Att-Lass (Algenis Perez Soto), and Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan).

If you’re interested in learning more about how to paint like the artists at Marvel Studios, you should check out How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way. The book reveals the process of creating characters for the MCU as told by the artists. Here’s a description from Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

What do you think of the Marvel’s Captain Marvel: The Art of the Movie cover? Let us know in the comments!

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on May 3rd, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.