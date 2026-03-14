Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Might Finally Release This Week After Major Update

It has been three months since the Marvel Cinematic Universe released teasers for Avengers: Doomsday, but there still hasn’t been a trailer for the movie that comes out before that, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With the fourth Spider-Man movie hitting theaters in four months, it seems strange that Marvel hasn’t released even a teaser yet for the movie, but that might end this week. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has had a lot of updates from the filming, including news of two other heroes joining the movie and a secret character for a former Stranger Things star. The good news is that the wait might almost be over.

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There is a good chance the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer will arrive next week. That is because the Spider-Man website for the next MCU movie has gone live. Also, Korea has delivered its official rating (via Marvel Updates), which means that the movie has been submitted for ratings, and that means the trailer should be ready to release any time now.

What Will the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveal?

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There are so many things that fans want to see in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers. One thing that is almost certain is that The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) will likely show up in the trailer since he is supposed to play a big role in the upcoming MCU movie. This is the second crossover of Spider-Man and the street-level Marvel world after Matt Murdock showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Punisher is allegedly helping a young hero on the run, possibly from Damage Control.

That would be Sadie Sink, and whoever she is going to play. The main idea is that Sink will play the MCU version of Jean Grey (not the one coming over with the X-Men from the alternate Earth in Avengers: Doomsday). The idea is that Damage Control is trying to capture her as they did with Wonder Man in the Disney+ series, either to arrest her or use her as an asset. The Punisher would be protecting her from the government organization.

Other things that fans want to see are Spider-Man’s new suit in action, and finally, maybe just a quick tease of Hulk raging out, since he is supposed to lose control in this film. However, this is all still just speculation. When and where Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s first trailer will arrive remains unknown, although one rumor is that it could air before next week’s Project Hail Mary movie, which would make sense since that is the year’s first big blockbuster release.

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